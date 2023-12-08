None of our mineral resources has developed Ghana - Lawyer Jantuah

He questioned the impact of mineral resources on the country's progress, particularly when compared to South Africa's advancements.

"Let me ask you, in this fourth republic, the longest republic we have, which of our mineral resources has developed our country, which, on the level of South Africa? Which? None," remarked Jantuah.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on a Lithium program he conducted in 2015, Jantuah highlighted the importance of recognizing and utilizing resources such as Lithium, which he referred to as the "next gold in the world."

He urged leaders to consider the stock of resources available, including lithium, oil, glass sand, and silica—critical elements in emerging energy technology.

He cautioned against the influence of personal interests in politics, stating that the current political landscape prioritizes individual gains over national development

"We have lithium, we have oil, we have glass sand and we have silica, all the current elements in energy technology, including oil, if we are still on right we can turn this thing into plastic palettes is to do panels for electrics cars, we won't excel if we stop this personal interest that we do in our politics, forget it , you are gonna get nothing because the politicians we have today , think of themselves first "

This was at the back of a recent lithium mining lease signed by Mr. Jinapor on October 19, following Cabinet approval of the Green Minerals Policy. The policy mandates leaseholders to establish refineries for processing lithium and other green minerals.

ADVERTISEMENT