According to him, the NPP’s actions depict a party that doesn’t regard Ewes as Ghanaians, but rather as foreigners.

Mr. Kwetey made the statement during a press conference held by the NDC on Monday, 29 June 2020.

His comments were in relation to government’s deployment of military personnel along the borders in the Volta and Oti regions.

Fiifi Kwetey

The governing NPP maintains that the influx of soldiers is purposely to prevent neighbouring Togolese from crossing over into Ghana to take part in the Electoral Commission’s upcoming voter registration exercise.

However, Mr. Kwetey said the NPP has a history of antanogising Ewes and persons from the Volta region in general.

“The bottom line is that as far as the NPP is concerned, the people of the Volta Region are foreigners; the Ewes are not Ghanaians,” he said.

“This siege of the Volta Region dates back to the NPP’s perennial hatred toward any group of people that they perceive as standing between them and their insatiable desire for absolute political power.”

The Ketu South legislator added: “This show of tribal hatred did not start today. The Nana Addo government is only taking it to a whole new level.

“This deep-seated animosity comes from a sense of entitlement: the belief that because they are ‘superior Ghanaians’, all others who do not share their political perspective must be deemed ineligible so that the political fortune of Ghana would remain exclusively in their hands.”

Meanwhile, the opposition NDC has given the government a 24-hour ultimatum to remove the military personnel from the Volta region.