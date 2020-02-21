According to him, the country has seen an improvement in the quality of sanitation, "even though we still have a lot more to do."

He said there has been an increase in "open defecation free communities" [ODF] in three regions in the north - Savannah, North East, and Northern, according to the Northern Regional Environmental Health Image.

"According to the Northern Regional Environmental Health Unit, in the three Northern Regions, (Savannah, North East, and Northern), the number of Open Defaecation Free Communities (ODF) has increased from five percent (5%) as at June 2016 to some fifty-eight (58%) as at July 2019. The latest data from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources shows that ODF communities in Ghana as a whole have increased from four hundred and ten (410) in 2016 to over five thousand (5,000) communities," he added.

Delivering the 2020 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Thursday, February 20, 2019, Nana Addo noted that in fulfillment of the manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of "toilets for all", the government has built thirteen thousand, eight hundred (13,800) toilets, which is largely responsible for the development.

"Mr. Speaker, we have not stopped building toilets, we will build more," he added.