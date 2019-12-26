According to him, it cannot be true that the Akufo-Addo government has employed 50,000 of Ghana’s total nurse population of 70,000.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said this during a Facebook Live transmission on Monday, 23 December 2019.

NDC flagbearer, John Mahama

Mahama explained that it is impossible for the NPP government to have employed that many nurses in just three years.

“The government said they’ve employed 50,000 nurses since they came and still nurses are picketing and demonstrating. I mean, it just shows that it’s not true,” he said.

“Recently, we were told by the Nurses and Midwives Council or whichever body it is that the total number of nurses in Ghana does not exceed 70,000, so, how could you have employed 50,000 nurses? So, that’s a fallacy."

Mahama further revealed his plans for the health sector, should the NDC return to power in 2020.

According to him, the next NDC government will build more hospitals in a bid to end the no-bed syndrome which has been a major challenge in recent years.