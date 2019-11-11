According to him, the Akufo-Addo government has initiated many policies to the benefit of Ghanaian students.

The Minister added that even Kwame Nkrumah couldn't achieve what the Akufo-Addo government has in the educational sector.

Dr. Prempeh made the statement during the handing over an AstroTurf pitch to his constituents in the Manhyia South Constituency.

READ ALSO: Students enjoying the best of education under Akufo-Addo gov’t – NAPO

Education Minister. Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh,

“What we have achieved in the educational sector is unprecedented in the annals of the history of this country. Not even Kwame Nkrumah achieved what we have done,” he told journalists.

He cited the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme as a policy that has brought relief to Ghanaians.

He said nearly 1.2 million students from all parts of the country are currently benefitting from the Free SHS programme.

“Free Education is a project in evolution. We have done well under the leadership of his Excellency the President. The third-year students of the Free SHS programme are in school.

“Generally, we haven’t heard anything, but when you live in Accra and Kumasi, you will think that things are falling apart. But when you go across the country, if we have been able to move the population to 800,000 to nearly 1.2 million, 400,000 more students, ask yourself, if we still remained in the old dispensation, what would have happened to these students?” the Education Minister quizzed.