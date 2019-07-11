According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has initiated many policies to the benefit of Ghanaian students.

Addressing members of the Ghanaian community in Paris, he said the introduction of the Free SHS policy has resulted in an increment in student enrolment by some 31%.

“For the first time in 10 years, under President Akufo-Addo, we have said this and nobody has been able to dispute it, every child in every secondary school has been supplied with all the core textbooks. It has never happened before,” the Minister said.

“Not only have we supplied the core textbooks, we have also supplied revision books in Maths. Not only that, we are buying questions and answers of the past WAEC exams since 1993 for the students to learn. There is no better time to study than now.”

Dr. Opoku Prempeh also dispelled claims that students are not being properly taught under the Double Track system.

According to him, 8,000 teachers were specifically employed following the enrollment of the system.

“We did the timetables that we needed, and the President ordered the Finance Minister to provide financial clearance, and we did. It includes the 59,000 teachers we have employed between now and then,” he stated.

“It is not very true what you hear when you listen to the social media always. Sometimes your judgement becomes clouded with the truth.”

He added that “there is no teacher going to be a diploma teacher. Everyone who is coming out will get a degree” following the introduction of the 4-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree in the country’s University Colleges last year.

The Minister urged Ghanaians to be patient, saying “education is such that we have to put in a huge investment before you can reap the fruits. It is not like taking your child to the hospital. That is instant. It takes time and we need patience from Ghanaians. Ghana’s education has never been as best as it is now, and it will get better.”