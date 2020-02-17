He said no government, since independence, that has paid as much attention to the development of Ghana's Zongo communities as the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He made this known when he joined the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu, Sheik Tijani Cissey, Sheik Wadudu Harun Cissey, and the Muslim faithful to celebrate the 52nd Annual celebration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) at the Aboabo School Park, Kumasi.

He stated that it was important to ensure that the peace with which God has gifted Ghana, is maintained through this election year.

Zongo community

Dr. Bawumia stated that violence has no place in the body politics of the country, and urged all Ghanaians, especially the youth of the Zongo community, to resist any attempt to induce them to take part in any violence or anti-social behaviour.

The Zongo communities are bedeviled with a lot of challenges such as poverty, education, health, and unemployment though they have great potentials and with the Zongo Development Fund Secretariat now fully functional, the Zongo development fund will concentrate on five strategic areas which include Infrastructure and sanitation, economic empowerment, social development, cultural promotion, security, and crime control.