NPP is the best party to save Ghana – COP Alex Mensah

During the interview, Mensah passionately urged his fellow Ghanaians to retain the NPP in power in 2024, emphasizing the importance of preserving key policies like the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

"I see the NPP as the best party that can help the country. The whole world knows what is happening. And we know what this government is doing to make sure that Ghana will be able to overcome all these problems. At least we still have free SHS, don't we?" Mensah stated.

The Free SHS policy, introduced by the NPP government in 2017, stands as one of the party's hallmark achievements. Under this initiative, all public senior high school students in Ghana receive free tuition, boarding, and meals, removing financial barriers to secondary education.

The policy has received widespread praise for leveling the playing field in education, ensuring that every Ghanaian student, regardless of their financial background, has access to quality education.