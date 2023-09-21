ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP is the best party to save Ghana – COP Alex Mensah

Gideon Nicholas Day

Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah has said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the best-suited political party to manage Ghana's affairs.

COP George Alex Mensah
COP George Alex Mensah

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Asaase Radio, Mensah, who is also vying for the NPP parliamentary candidacy in the Bekwai constituency, lauded the party's track record of implementing policies that directly benefit the underprivileged.

Recommended articles

During the interview, Mensah passionately urged his fellow Ghanaians to retain the NPP in power in 2024, emphasizing the importance of preserving key policies like the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

"I see the NPP as the best party that can help the country. The whole world knows what is happening. And we know what this government is doing to make sure that Ghana will be able to overcome all these problems. At least we still have free SHS, don't we?" Mensah stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Free SHS policy, introduced by the NPP government in 2017, stands as one of the party's hallmark achievements. Under this initiative, all public senior high school students in Ghana receive free tuition, boarding, and meals, removing financial barriers to secondary education.

The policy has received widespread praise for leveling the playing field in education, ensuring that every Ghanaian student, regardless of their financial background, has access to quality education.

It has also received criticisms for changing Ghana's education system, with challenges such as overcrowding in schools and poor education.

Gideon Nicholas Day
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong

NPP lost 2024 elections in 2022 – Kennedy Agyapong

Ghana votes

EC explains rationale behind restricted voter registration exercise

NAM1 granted GH¢500 million bail in fraud and money laundering trial

NAM1 granted GH¢500 million bail in fraud and money laundering trial

Francis Asenso-Boakye

I bought my house at Adenta – Asenso-Boakye replies Ken Agyapong