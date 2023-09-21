Speaking in an exclusive interview with Asaase Radio, Mensah, who is also vying for the NPP parliamentary candidacy in the Bekwai constituency, lauded the party's track record of implementing policies that directly benefit the underprivileged.
NPP is the best party to save Ghana – COP Alex Mensah
Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah has said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the best-suited political party to manage Ghana's affairs.
Recommended articles
During the interview, Mensah passionately urged his fellow Ghanaians to retain the NPP in power in 2024, emphasizing the importance of preserving key policies like the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.
"I see the NPP as the best party that can help the country. The whole world knows what is happening. And we know what this government is doing to make sure that Ghana will be able to overcome all these problems. At least we still have free SHS, don't we?" Mensah stated.
The Free SHS policy, introduced by the NPP government in 2017, stands as one of the party's hallmark achievements. Under this initiative, all public senior high school students in Ghana receive free tuition, boarding, and meals, removing financial barriers to secondary education.
The policy has received widespread praise for leveling the playing field in education, ensuring that every Ghanaian student, regardless of their financial background, has access to quality education.
It has also received criticisms for changing Ghana's education system, with challenges such as overcrowding in schools and poor education.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh