The surprising incident happened in the Offinso South Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The delegates sacrificed a lamb at the Offinso River, saying they do not support the party’s plans to allow some candidates contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries unopposed.

TV3 reports that they also threatened to cause mayhem, should the party attempt to impose any parliamentary candidate on them.

Aside from slaughtering a ram at the river, the delegates also performed some rituals to indicate their seriousness.

This follows allegations that the NPP hierarchy wants to allow incumbent MP for Offinso South Constituency, Ben Abdallah Banda, go unopposed in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Watch the video of the incident below: