NPP promising to build sky train laughable - Ade Coker

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker has taken swipe at the government over it's proposed plan to construct a sky train in Accra.

He described the project as an overambitious plan urging the government to cut their coat according to their size.

He added that the project will not come to fruition.

"When I heard that government is working towards sky train project, I laughed and asked myself where would they use that sky train to pass. We are unable to even fix footbridge and we talking about sky train," he said.

On Tuesday, November 8, 2018, the Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Africa Investment (Ai) SkyTrain Consortium, based in South Africa, for the construction of the Accra Sky Train Project.

With Accra experiencing ever-increasing road traffic congestion, with its detrimental effects on economic activity, pollution and the quality of life, the SkyTrainÔ project, Joe. Ghartey emphasized, is the solution to these problems.

Ade Coker speaking on Adom TV stated that "Would that sky train pass Maamobi or where. Do you know what goes into it? They should just cut their coats according to their sizes. Even Britain does not have sky trains and you African country, you talking about sky train. It’s laughable."