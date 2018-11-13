Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


NPP promising to build sky train laughable - Ade Coker

Ade Coker described the project as an overambitious plan urging the government to cut their coat according to their size.

  • Published:
play

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker has taken swipe at the government over it's proposed plan to construct a sky train in  Accra.

He described the project as an overambitious plan urging the government to cut their coat according to their size.

He added that the project will not come to fruition.

"When I heard that government is working towards sky train project, I laughed and asked myself where would they use that sky train to pass. We are unable to even fix footbridge and we talking about sky train," he said.

READ MORE: Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia

On Tuesday, November 8, 2018, the Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Africa Investment (Ai) SkyTrain Consortium, based in South Africa, for the construction of the Accra Sky Train Project.

Ade Coker play

Ade Coker

 

With Accra experiencing ever-increasing road traffic congestion, with its detrimental effects on economic activity, pollution and the quality of life, the SkyTrainÔ project, Joe. Ghartey emphasized, is the solution to these problems.

READ MORE: Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win

Ade Coker speaking on Adom TV stated that "Would that sky train pass Maamobi or where. Do you know what goes into it? They should just cut their coats according to their sizes. Even Britain does not have sky trains and you African country, you talking about sky train. It’s laughable."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

There’s hope for a better, brighter tomorrow - Nana Addo There’s hope for a better, brighter tomorrow - Nana Addo
Bawumia joins Nalerigu Medical Centre to celebrate quality health care Bawumia joins Nalerigu Medical Centre to celebrate quality health care
Ashanti region: 'Disappointed' nurses mob Mahama Ashanti region: 'Disappointed' nurses mob Mahama
Kweku Adoboli detained; set to be deported to Ghana Kweku Adoboli detained; set to be deported to Ghana
Two women die in galamsey pit at Atwima Mponua Two women die in galamsey pit at Atwima Mponua
Dove, the Ghanaian village where childbirth is a superstitious crime Dove, the Ghanaian village where childbirth is a superstitious crime

Recommended Videos

Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project
Duncan-Williams slams Christians opposed to National Cathedral Duncan-Williams slams Christians opposed to National Cathedral
Sarkodie cries over bad roads claiming the lives of Ghanaians Sarkodie cries over bad roads claiming the lives of Ghanaians



Related Articles

Mariam, the student whose death sparked the Adentan riot, laid to rest
Akufo-Addo jets off to Qatar for a 1-day official visit
Six contractors grab Adentan-Madina highway footbridge contract
There’s hope for a better, brighter tomorrow - Nana Addo
Photo of Mariam, the student whose death sparked Adentan riot
Northern Region: Soldier accused of raping 16-year-old girl
Martin Amidu suggests gov't is stifling his fight against corruption
Accra to get sky trains as gov't signs MoU with South Africa
David Davis Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to May
Ghana Army Akufo-Addo warns cadet officers: Don't brutalise citizens

Local

‘Abide by the law and pay your tolls on Motorway’ – Parliament urges public
Mariam, the student whose death sparked the Adentan riot, laid to rest
Adentan's uprising is a warning to politicians - Anas
Impeachment petition filed against Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo
X
Advertisement