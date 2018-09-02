Pulse.com.gh logo
Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win


He has been singularly blamed for the party's defeat in the region in the 2016 polls, becoming unpopular among the party's rank and file.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ade Coker has been reelected for the third time as the Greater Accra regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)-- a shock victory that cement his influence in the region.

Nonetheless, he managed to pull off perhaps the most significant electoral victory in his political career at the party's regional congress on Saturday.

He beat his closest contender by 26 votes, having polled 319 out of the 1009 votes cast with one rejected ballot.

His contenders, Daniel Amartey, Yahya Kundow and Ashlie-Moore polled 293, 113 and 283 respectively.

The election, held at the  Central Cafeteria of the University of Ghana also saw Theophillous Tetteh polling 561 to become the regional secretary.

