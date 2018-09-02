Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman

news

Joseph Yamin has been defeated at the polls in his bid to become the Ashanti Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He polled 611 to against Augustus Adrew Nana Akwasi, who won with 699, according to the statement of poll declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

READ MORE: Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with macho men

Mr Yamin was widely tipped to win the election owning to his position as the former Ashanti regional secretary of the NDC, Deputy Ashanti regional minister and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister.

Before voting started, he was reported to have stormed Twebeboah Kodua Senior High School, where the party is holding its regional executive elections, with macho men.

His action is said to have drawn sharp disapproval from the delegates who hooted and made fun of him.

READ MORE: Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go unopposed

Later, it emerged that the macho men, who known in the party as The Hawks, halted the election because they believe he was being handed a raw deal.

But calm was restored after NDC’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who is supervising the polls, talked to the feuding groups.

Mr Yamin is also reported to have calmed down the vigilante group, who were reported to have overpowered the police.