Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman


NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman

He polled 611 to against Augustus Adrew Nana Akwasi, who won with 699, according to the statement of poll declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

  • Published:
play

Joseph Yamin has been defeated at the polls in his bid to become the Ashanti Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He polled 611 to against Augustus Adrew Nana Akwasi, who won with 699, according to the statement of poll declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

READ MORE: Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with macho men

Mr Yamin was widely tipped to win the election owning to his position as the former Ashanti regional secretary of the NDC, Deputy Ashanti regional minister and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister.

Before voting started, he was reported to have stormed Twebeboah Kodua Senior High School, where the party is holding its regional executive elections, with macho men.

His action is said to have drawn sharp disapproval from the delegates who hooted and made fun of him.

play

READ MORE:  Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go unopposed

Later, it emerged that the macho men, who known in the party as The Hawks, halted the election because they believe he was being handed a raw deal.

But calm was restored after NDC’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who is supervising the polls, talked to the feuding groups.

Mr Yamin is also reported to have calmed down the vigilante group, who were reported to have overpowered the police.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

President in China: Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China President in China Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China
NDC Primaries: Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win
State Visit: Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with favourite gospel song "Oye" State Visit Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with favourite gospel song "Oye"
Regional Elections: Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with macho men Regional Elections Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with macho men
NDC Primaries: Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go unopposed NDC Primaries Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go unopposed
Midland Assault: Midland 'commando' police officer case adjourned Midland Assault Midland 'commando' police officer case adjourned

Recommended Videos

Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
NDC Regional Elections: Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives NDC Regional Elections Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives
David Prah: We will build National Cathedral, NDC can build National Shrine David Prah We will build National Cathedral, NDC can build National Shrine



Top Articles

1 Silence 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana Addo...bullet
2 2020 Polls Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are hungry – Owusu...bullet
3 NDC Primaries NDC holds regional elections todaybullet
4 Regional Elections Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with macho menbullet
5 NDC Primaries Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go unopposedbullet
6 NDC Race 11 vie for NDC presidential slot: what it meansbullet
7 2020 Election Mahama's eligibility for 2020 polls questionedbullet
8 Former President Mahama spotted riding motorbike in townbullet
9 NDC Regional Primaries NDC regional elections: Mahama...bullet
10 2016 Election Results How Nana Addo defeated Mahama in...bullet

Related Articles

Regional Elections Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with macho men
NDC Primaries Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go unopposed
Midland Assault Midland 'commando' police officer case adjourned
2020 Election Mahama's eligibility for 2020 polls questioned
NDC Regional Primaries NDC regional elections: Mahama sends best wishes to contestants
NDC Primaries NDC holds regional elections today
NDC Race 11 vie for NDC presidential slot: what it means
Silence 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana Addo became president
2020 Polls Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are hungry – Owusu Bempah
Internal Politics Vote for committed executives – Rawlings urges NDC delegates

Top Videos

1 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
2 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
6 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet

Politics

Vote for committed executives – Rawlings urges NDC delegates
Internal Politics Vote for committed executives – Rawlings urges NDC delegates
File Photo
Taxation Religious leaders embrace Govt’s plans to tax churches and mosques
NDC Presidential hopeful, Alban Bagbin
Offensive comments Did Alban Bagbin apologise out of pressure?
Goosie Tanoh
Agenda 2020 Goosie Tanoh officially joins NDC Presidential race