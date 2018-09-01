Pulse.com.gh logo
Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go unopposed


  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, is lobbying his deputy Koku Anyidoho, not to contest him for the General Secretary position, the Daily Guide newspaper is reporting.

Mr Anyidoho has been predicted by some political analysts to win the position over Mr Nketia, aka General Mosquito, in the up coming national executive election.

He is reported to have sent "emissaries" to Anyidoho to persuade him so he goes unopposed.

"There is unconfirmed report that Asiedu Nketia had sent emissaries to Koku [Anyidoho] to pipe down to allow him to go unopposed," the newspaper reported on Saturday.

The newspaper also reports him as saying that the changes in the leadership of the party in the 2014 national executive election was a major factor in the massive defeat that the NDC suffered in 2016.

Meanwhile the party is electing its regional executives today, September 1, 2018.

In a message, ex-president John Mahama, who has declared he contest the party's presidential race, urged the party to remain united after the vote.

In a statement posted on his Facebook wall, Mr Mahama said: "Let me once again extend to you all, my very best wishes as you go through the final stage of campaigning for positions at the regional level of our party.

"With some regions already done with elections for the youth and women wings, I reiterate my call for mature, decent and all-inclusive campaigning.

"With our goal firmly fixed on victory in the 2020 elections, the NDC can only be better off if we come out of these elections across the ten regions united."

The party's founder Jerry John Rawlings has also in a statement has called on delegates to elect committed persons to run the regional branches.

According to him, said the outcome of the regional elections would go a long way to determine the future of the NDC.

“Delegates from all 275 constituencies will assemble at various designated centers to perform a very important democratic function on behalf of party constituents this weekend. The outcome of these conferences will go a long way in determining the future direction of the party.

“To ensure the consolidation and re-invigoration of our party, I urge delegates to listen to their constituents and elect persons with integrity who genuinely have the party at heart,” Rawlings said.

He further advised delegates not to allow themselves to be bought, stating that “monetization of our internal selection process has adversely affected the fortunes of the party”.

