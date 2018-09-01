news

Aspiring National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, former president John Mahama, is urging the party to remain united after its regional elections today.

The ex-president, who is widely acknowledged to win the presidential race, made the call in a message extending his best wishes to all aspirants in today regional contest.

READ MORE: NDC holds regional elections today

The NDC is holding its regional elections today across the country at some selected centres.

The delegates are drawn from all the 275 constituencies across the country.

In a statement posted on his Facebook wall, Mr Mahama said: "Let me once again extend to you all, my very best wishes as you go through the final stage of campaigning for positions at the regional level of our party.

"With some regions already done with elections for the youth and women wings, I reiterate my call for mature, decent and all-inclusive campaigning.

"With our goal firmly fixed on victory in the 2020 elections, the NDC can only be better off if we come out of these elections across the ten regions united."

The party's founder Jerry John Rawlings has also in a statement has called on delegates to elect committed persons to run the regional branches.

According to him, said the outcome of the regional elections would go a long way to determine the future of the NDC.

“Delegates from all 275 constituencies will assemble at various designated centers to perform a very important democratic function on behalf of party constituents this weekend. The outcome of these conferences will go a long way in determining the future direction of the party.

“To ensure the consolidation and re-invigoration of our party, I urge delegates to listen to their constituents and elect persons with integrity who genuinely have the party at heart,” Rawlings said.

READ MORE: 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana Addo became president

He further advised delegates not to allow themselves to be bought, stating that “monetization of our internal selection process has adversely affected the fortunes of the party”.