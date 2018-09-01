NDC holds regional elections

news

Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be voting across the country to elect executives who will man the affairs of the party at the regional level for the next four years.

The elections are being held today [Saturday, September 1, 2018] at some selected centres across the country.

READ MORE: 11 vie for NDC presidential slot: what it means

The delegates are drawn from all the 275 constituencies across the country.

Ahead of the vote, the founder of the party, ex-president Jerry Rawlings has called on delegates to elect committed persons to run the regional branches.

In a statement, the former president said the outcome of the regional elections would go a long way to determine the future of the NDC.

“Delegates from all 275 constituencies will assemble at various designated centers to perform a very important democratic function on behalf of party constituents this weekend. The outcome of these conferences will go a long way in determining the future direction of the party.

“To ensure the consolidation and re-invigoration of our party, I urge delegates to listen to their constituents and elect persons with integrity who genuinely have the party at heart,” Rawlings said.

READ MORE: 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana Addo became president

He further advised delegates not to allow themselves to be bought, stating that “monetization of our internal selection process has adversely affected the fortunes of the party”.