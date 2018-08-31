Vote for committed executives – Rawlings urges NDC delegates

news

Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings, has urged delegates to consider commitment over anything else when voting to elect executives of the party.

The NDC’s regional elections is slated for Saturday, 30th August, 2018, as delegates prepare to elect or retain party executives.

Rawlings has urged all delegates participating in the regional elections to elect executives who have the party’s interest at heart.

In a statement, the former president said the outcome of the regional elections would go a long way to determine the future of the NDC.

“Delegates from all 275 constituencies will assemble at various designated centers to perform a very important democratic function on behalf of party constituents this weekend. The outcome of these conferences will go a long way in determining the future direction of the party.

“To ensure the consolidation and re-invigoration of our party, I urge delegates to listen to their constituents and elect persons with integrity who genuinely have the party at heart,” Rawlings said.

He further advised delegates not to allow themselves to be bought, stating that “monetization of our internal selection process has adversely affected the fortunes of the party”.

He said it is imperative that delegates “resist the influence of money and material inducements from those who are more interested in themselves and their selfish interests than in building a strong and effective party.”

According to him, the NDC must prove that it has learned from past experiences. Mr. Rawlings went on to extend goodwill to all aspiring regional executives in Saturday’s elections.

“Let us establish through the outcome of our regional elections, that we have learned from our recent past. My best wishes to all our candidates and delegates,” he added.