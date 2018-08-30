Nana Addo is working with enemies in his gov't - NPP activist

Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Addo is working with enemies - NPP activist


A youth activist of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and businessman, Alex Avoka, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has chosen to work with people in his government who never supported his presidential bid in the 2016 general elections, while some supporters who sacrificed for the party are wallowing in poverty.

He cited the Board Chairman of the Minerals Commission and former Ashanti Regional Minister, Samson Kwaku Boafo, as one of the gurus in the party who plotted evil against the president in the 2016 and other previous elections.

The financier of the party who briefed the media at a press conference at Binduri in the Upper East Region on how Kwaku Boafo defrauded him in his business, was not enthused with his appointment as the Minerals Commission Board Chairman.

READ MORE: How Nana Addo defeated Mahama in the Central region

According to him, Boafo confided in him to stop sponsoring then-candidate Nana Addo because his chance of winning the elections was very slim.

While daring to put the audio recording of their conversation public, the small-scale miner said supporters in the party who sacrificed their property to support the party to emerge victorious in the 2016 polls were relegated to the background, while a crop of traitors and opportunists who were bent on destroying the then aspirant's presidential ambition, were living lavishly in government.

He narrated how the private legal practitioner swindled him when he approached him to help the secure transfer of ownership from the Chinese Man, Jang Gen Hai, who sold some mining equipment to him when the government cracked down on all mining activities.

READ ALSO: Too many relatives of Nana Addo in Govt – Amaliba

Daniel Akandago, one of the supporters of the NPP and native of Binduri, said it was unfortunate that Kwaku Boafo connived with a Chinese national to dupe his friend in government, pledging to support Avoka match the lawyer boot-for-boot for his money and property.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

