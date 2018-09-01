Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Mahama's eligibility for 2020 polls questioned


2020 Election Mahama's eligibility for 2020 polls questioned

Former President John Mahama may need to permission of parliament to run again for president, Ken Kuranchi, editor of the Daily Searchlight newspaper has argued,

  • Published:
play

The editor of the Daily Searchlight newspaper and a member of the National Media Commission is questioning former president John Mahama's eligibility for the 2020 polls.

Quoting Article 68 Clause 2 of the 1992 constitution, Ken Kuranchi noted that, "the President shall not, on leaving office as President, hold any office of profit or emolument, except with the permission of Parliament in any establishment, either directly or indirectly, other than that of the State.”

READ MORE: NDC regional elections: Mahama sends best wishes to contestants

He, therefore, argued that the eligibility of the former president must be determined by parliament.

“When it comes to former Presidents, there are limits as to how far he [John Mahama] can go,” Mr. Kuranchi said on Accra-based Citi FM. “Doing politics costs a lot of money… When you engage in political activity, you raise money. John Mahama will need to raise money. He will need to spend money.”

According to him, "Once this person under the control of Parliament decides that he wants to engage in this specific activity, he needs to be examined. He needs to find out if that activity he decides to engage in is something that will bring profits or emoluments. You cannot conclude or say positively or not that it will bring emoluments or there are no emoluments unless you subject the particular exercise to some degree of examination.”

President Mahama last month in a letter of notice to the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) declared that he will run for the party's presidential race.

READ MORE: NDC holds regional elections today

He will come up against 11 presidential aspirants including veteran politician Alban Bagbin, former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Joshua Alabi and Goosie Tanoh.

Mr Mahama is widely tipped to win the primaries and square off with president Nana Akufo-Addo in 2020.

He lost his reelection bid in 2016 becoming the first sitting president in Ghana to lose an election.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC Regional Primaries: NDC regional elections: Mahama sends best wishes to contestants NDC Regional Primaries NDC regional elections: Mahama sends best wishes to contestants
NDC Primaries: NDC holds regional elections today NDC Primaries NDC holds regional elections today
Silence: 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana Addo became president Silence 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana Addo became president
NDC Race: 11 vie for NDC presidential slot: what it means NDC Race 11 vie for NDC presidential slot: what it means
2020 Polls: Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are hungry – Owusu Bempah 2020 Polls Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are hungry – Owusu Bempah
Internal Politics: Vote for committed executives – Rawlings urges NDC delegates Internal Politics Vote for committed executives – Rawlings urges NDC delegates

Recommended Videos

NDC Regional Elections: Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives NDC Regional Elections Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives
David Prah: We will build National Cathedral, NDC can build National Shrine David Prah We will build National Cathedral, NDC can build National Shrine
Politics: Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is full of his relatives – Amaliba Politics Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is full of his relatives – Amaliba



Top Articles

1 Silence 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana Addo...bullet
2 Official Visit Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Ghana for...bullet
3 2020 Polls Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are hungry –...bullet
4 2016 Election Results How Nana Addo defeated Mahama in the Central...bullet
5 Former President Mahama spotted riding motorbike in townbullet
6 Allegations Nana Addo is working with enemies in his gov't -...bullet
7 Forsake Women's wing begs Otiko Afisah Djaba not to quit NPPbullet
8 Agenda 2020 Goosie Tanoh officially joins NDC Presidential...bullet
9 Nepotism Too many relatives of Nana Addo in Govt – Amalibabullet
10 2020 Polls Mahama's only reason for coming back is...bullet

Related Articles

NDC Regional Primaries NDC regional elections: Mahama sends best wishes to contestants
NDC Primaries NDC holds regional elections today
NDC Race 11 vie for NDC presidential slot: what it means
Silence 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana Addo became president
2020 Polls Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are hungry – Owusu Bempah
Internal Politics Vote for committed executives – Rawlings urges NDC delegates
Taxation Religious leaders embrace Govt’s plans to tax churches and mosques
Agenda 2020 Goosie Tanoh officially joins NDC Presidential race
Offensive comments Did Alban Bagbin apologise out of pressure?
Allegations Nana Addo is working with enemies in his gov't - NPP activist

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

File Photo
Taxation Religious leaders embrace Govt’s plans to tax churches and mosques
NDC Presidential hopeful, Alban Bagbin
Offensive comments Did Alban Bagbin apologise out of pressure?
Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi
2020 Polls NPP MP plans to sue Mahama over 2020 elections
Small-scale miners vow to expose politicians involved in galamsey
Illegal Mining Small-scale miners vow to expose politicians involved in galamsey