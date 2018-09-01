Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with macho men

news

Joseph Yamin, the Ashanti Regional Chairman aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is reported to have stormed Twebeboah Kodua Senior High School, where the party is holding its regional executive elections, with macho men.

The former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister's reportedly stormed the place with the macho men after suspecting he was being locked out of the school's assembly hall.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia, who was there to observe the election, had instructed that the door to the hall be closed to avoid destructions.

Apparently, Mr Yamin was not seated when the instruction was given and felt that he was being denied entry.

He is said to have bulldozed his way into the hall using the heavily built men.

His action is said to have drawn sharp disapproval from the delegates who hooted and made fun of him.