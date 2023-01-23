NPPGrandCovidTheft trends after Auditor-General's report on COVID vaccines

The special audit report has been prepared under Section 16 of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584) for submission to Parliament.

It detailed the various expenditure made by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

According to the Auditor-General, the government paid over $120m to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) but only $38m worth was delivered.

The A-G stated that section 83 of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) requires the head of the procurement entity to convene a Board of Survey comprising representatives of departments with obsolete stores which shall report on the items and subject to a technical report on them, recommend the best method of disposal.

The report noted that 1,022,348 doses of vaccines received at the National Cold Room and issued to user facilities had expired in the various Districts and Regions.

"On COVID-19 activities, we noted that GH¢8,658,496,124.96 was spent in 2020, GH¢3,084,311,725.45 in 2021, and GH¢7,875,208.70 in 2022 to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Ghana," the A-G said in a report on the audit of the Government of Ghana COVID-19 expenditure.

The A-G's report has generated debate among Ghanaians on social media.