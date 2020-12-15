Mr Baffour Asare, who is a member of the NPP’s communications team in the Jaman South constituency, is said to have insulted the queen mother.

For his punishment, traditional authorities in the town reportedly subjected him to 40 severe lashes.

According to a report by Myjoyonline, he was also warned to be of good behaviour in the traditional area or face ejection from the land.

NPP’s Communications team member given 40 lashes (Credit: Myjoyonline)

Meanwhile, Mr Baffour Asare has denied disrespecting or insulting theQueen mother of the Drobo Traditional Area.

Speaking to Accra-based Adom FM, he said some he has no idea why some young men ambushed him and conveyed him to the palace to be subjected to the lashed.

The ruling NPP and its presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo last week won the 2020 presidential elections.

Akufo-Addo won the election after polling over six million votes, which translates to 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

However, there was very little to separate the NPP and NDC in the parliamentary polls, with a hung parliament on the cards.

As it stands, the Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated that the NPP has won 137 parliamentary seats, while the NDC won 136 seats. There is also currently one disputed seat in the Sene West constituency as well as one seat held by an independent candidate.

The NDC, meanwhile, is contesting the results of the Techiman South constituency, which was declared in favour of the ruling NPP.

On Monday, legislators belonging to the NDC stormed parliament in black and red attire to protest the outcome of the polls.

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has also revealed plans to name the Speaker immediately after the House reconvenes.

The seventh Parliament has come to a close, with the eighth Parliament now set to be inaugurated.

Ahead of its inauguration, the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will constitute a majority in the House.

He explained that the party is confident of selecting the Speaker of Parliament based on the true collation of the results of the just-ended parliamentary elections.