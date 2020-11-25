Addison is also under probe for his alleged role in defrauding a gaming company.

A letter signed by the first directors of Merlin Gaming Ghana Limited, Eric Gbeho, and Peter Nkegbe on Monday, November 23, 2020, said the police have been informed that Philip Addison was involved in a conspiracy to defraud them.

The lawyer has been accused by the two for "his false impersonation as a company officer and for the aiding and abetting role that he played in assisting his client, one Francis Techie-Menson in committing various acts of forgery with the intent to defraud the company."

Eric Gbeho narrating the incident said on December 18, last year, he lodged a complaint with the CID against Techie-Menson "for fraud and forgery of our company and public documents."

He also accused Addison's client of "committing a fraud on the company and its bankers (Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, Airport City branch) when he presented to them a false document purporting to be a resolution the directors at the company passed at a directors meeting."

Lawyer Philip Addison is reported to have written to Stanbic Bank, posing as the Secretary of Merlin Gaming Ghana Limited, ostensibly to have access to the US$2 million in the vaults of the bank for Francis Techie-Menson, the man at the center of the forgery claims.

They said Addison "presented to the bank the false board resolution, which he signed claiming falsely that it had bee passed at a directors meeting, and fraudulently misrepresenting that he had been appointed by the company on that day.

"In truth and in fact, no board meeting was ever called, convened or held by the directors of the company on that day, December 19, 2018" adding that he falsely presented the "fraudulent document" to the legal department of the bank on March 11, 2019.

He subsequently, relied on it to "fraudulently represent that he had been appointed as the new signatory to the Bank Accounts of Merlin Gaming Ghana Limited when he had not been and no such appointment has ever been raised or considered by the board of directors or the body of shareholders of the company."

They added that Philip Addison in a written response to the General Legal Council has corroborated the statements of the bank that he attended a meeting of the company at which he was appointed company secretary and thereby a signatory to the company's bank accounts.

About Merlin Gaming Ghana

Merlin Gaming Ghana Limited, formerly Amaya Ghana Limited registered in June 2011, had had its shareholding structure changed overnight at the Registrar General's Department, without the knowledge and consent of its owner Messrs. Eric Gbeho and Peter Nkegbe, both of whom own 50 percent stake in the private lottery company.