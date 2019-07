Tipped to be one of the highlights of the contest, old students of both PRESEC and Pope John SHS made the contest about themselves on social media leaving out their third contender, St. John's SHS.

PRESEC won the competition with 68 points followed by Pope John who had 47 and St. John trailing behind with the 22.

Five-times winners, PRESEC will be seeking to lift the trophy for the sixth time and add to their bragging rights as they proceed to the next stage of the competition.