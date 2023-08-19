ADVERTISEMENT
NSS confirms payment of June allowance

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has duly confirmed payment of the NSS Allowance arrears owed personnel.

National Service scheme

This is as made known by an official statement from the executive council of the National Service Personnel Association.

The letter reads, "The Executive Board affectionately extends greetings and wishes to inform you that the allowance for June has been paid"

"Kindly get your e-zwich card and visit your respective banks or agents to load and withdraw your allowance"

NSS Pulse Ghana
The management of the Ghana National Service scheme had in an earlier official statement announced an increase in the monthly allowance of service personnel from ¢559.07 to ¢715.57.

All current national service personnel will receive arrears since January 2023, which is equivalent to seven months.

This comes after a series of negotiations with the government for the increment of the NSS allowance.

