NSS confirms payment of June allowance

The letter reads, "The Executive Board affectionately extends greetings and wishes to inform you that the allowance for June has been paid"

"Kindly get your e-zwich card and visit your respective banks or agents to load and withdraw your allowance"

The management of the Ghana National Service scheme had in an earlier official statement announced an increase in the monthly allowance of service personnel from ¢559.07 to ¢715.57.

All current national service personnel will receive arrears since January 2023, which is equivalent to seven months.