NSS pin codes for 2023/2024 general enrollment ready; 142,381 students eligible

The statement indicated that after accessing the pin codes, the prospective service personnel are to pay an amount of GHS 40.00 through the various branches of ADB or use the MTN MoMo platforms for the activation of their enrollment process.

With the government increasing allowances from GHS 559.00 to GHS 715.00, the next batch of service personnel will commence 2023/2024 service year on October 1, 2023 while the current service personnel proceed on mandatory leave the same period.

The closing date for the activation of pin codes and enrolment process for the 2023/2024 batch ends on August 19, 2023.

