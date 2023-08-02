NSS pin codes for 2023/2024 general enrollment ready; 142,381 students eligible

In a press release signed by the Acting Director of Corporate Affairs, Ambrose Entsiwah Junior and issued on Tuesday, 1st August, 2023, a total number of 142,381 final year tertiary students from 125 accredited institution, are to log onto the scheme’s website and access their individual pin codes to enable them register for their mandatory service.
The National Service Scheme, NSS, has released pin codes for the next batch of Service Personnel to enrolled onto the scheme for the 2023/2024 service year.
The statement indicated that after accessing the pin codes, the prospective service personnel are to pay an amount of GHS 40.00 through the various branches of ADB or use the MTN MoMo platforms for the activation of their enrollment process.
With the government increasing allowances from GHS 559.00 to GHS 715.00, the next batch of service personnel will commence 2023/2024 service year on October 1, 2023 while the current service personnel proceed on mandatory leave the same period.
The closing date for the activation of pin codes and enrolment process for the 2023/2024 batch ends on August 19, 2023.
For further information and updates, students are advised to visit the official NSS website or contact their respective institutions for guidance.
