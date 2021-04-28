NSS releases 110,000 national service codes for final-year tertiary students

All prospective national service personnel have been advised to visit the scheme’s website www.nss.gov.gh to access their PIN codes with their respective index number and date of birth and proceed to any branch of adb throughout the country to make a payment of GHS40.00 to activate the codes.

However, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NSS, in a statement, has recommended that MTN mobile money be used to reduce the frequency of human interaction.

The payment of GHS41.00 is expected for those who use MTN mobile money to activate their PIN codes.