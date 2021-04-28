NSS releases 110,000 national service codes for final-year tertiary students

The codes were released on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) released a total of 110,009 PIN codes for eligible Ghanaian final-year students of all accredited tertiary institutions in the country to register to enable them to enrol to do their mandatory national service for the 2020/2021 service year.
The codes were released on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
All prospective national service personnel have been advised to visit the scheme’s website www.nss.gov.gh to access their PIN codes with their respective index number and date of birth and proceed to any branch of adb throughout the country to make a payment of GHS40.00 to activate the codes.
However, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NSS, in a statement, has recommended that MTN mobile money be used to reduce the frequency of human interaction.
The payment of GHS41.00 is expected for those who use MTN mobile money to activate their PIN codes.
The NSS said all prospective national service personnel must complete their enrollment process by Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh