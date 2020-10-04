Akufo-Addo embarked on a three-day tour of the Eastern Region, vising places such as Kyebi, Kwahu Bepong, Kwahu Tafo, Kwahu-Nkwatia, and Abetifi-Kwahu.

He took the opportunity to inspect ongoing government projects, cut sod for new projects and gave the people new promises ahead of the 2020 elections.

Akufo-Addo’s convoy was mobbed by nurses on the second day of his three-day tour in the Eastern Region on 2nd October 2020.

The group of female nurses clad in their uniforms in the midst of mammoth crowd waved at the convoy and cheered the President on.

It would be recalled that Akufo-Addo’s government promised to restore nurses and teacher trainee allowances and he has delivered on his promise and that explains why he received a rapturous welcome from them.

However, most of them threw caution to the wind as they broke COVID-19 preventive protocols by refusing to wear face mask.

The behaviour of the health workers comes as a surprise especially, happening a few weeks after the President of Ghana stated in his 17th COVID-19 address that the wearing of face mask remains compulsory until 14th December, 2020.

“So until 14th December 2020, the wearing on masks remain mandatory,” he announced. “It is the new norm of our existence until the virus disappears.”