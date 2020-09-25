The Roundabout will be shut between 10 pm and 6 am for each day.

The closure is to enable the road contractor QCMI Construcciones E Infraestructuras to launch "metallic beams for the construction of the interchange".

The Ministry of Roads and Highways in a statement said "Affected traffic will be diverted to ply alternative routes within the area. Motorists are entreated to follow the directional signages that will be placed at vantage points on the approaches to the roundabout."

Parliament approved US$ 39.2 million for it. The project consists of the construction of a three-tier interchange at the current Obetsebi Lamptey Circle and a Graphic Road flyover to grade separate traffic on the Kaneshie-Mallam Road towards the Graphic Road.

It also involves the construction of the Kaneshie flyover to grade separate the left-turn traffic from Kaneshie towards the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Under the project, the Ring Road West from Ring Road flyover to the Obetsebi Lamptey Circle would be widened into a three-lane dual carriageway with provision for BRT facilities.

It also includes the widening of the Nii Teiko Din Street from the Pramprom Junction to the Awudome Road into a two-lane dual carriageway.