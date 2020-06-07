Some aggrieved members of the NPP resorted to lamb sacrifices to resist attempts to impose a candidate on them.

They sacrificed a lamb at the Offinso River, saying they do not support the party’s plans to allow some candidates contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries unopposed.

Aside from slaughtering a ram at the river, the delegates also performed some rituals to indicate their seriousness.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: NPP members make lamb sacrifice to “resist” imposition of candidate

NPP members make lamb sacrifice to “resist” imposition of candidate

This followed allegations that the NPP hierarchy wants to allow incumbent MP for Offinso South Constituency, Ben Abdallah Banda, go unopposed in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

However, their actions have drawn the ire of the Offinso Traditional Council, who say they won’t go unpunished.

“When the Paramount Chief heard the news he sent a delegation to reach out to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP but he ignored our invitation,” a member of the Council, Nana Kwaku Wiafe said, as quoted by Dailymailgh.

“And let me state on record that the Paramount Chief, Nana Wiafe Akenten knows nothing about this. Nobody sought permission from him and he wouldn’t even sanction this.”

Another member stated: “We are a committee which look into such matters; and so we have been tasked by the Paramount Chief to summon them [the protesters].

“Invoking curses and performing such rituals will not be tolerated. They are natives of Offinso and they know the consequences of their actions. We will not let them go unpunished.”

Meanwhile, the NPP’s parliamentary primaries is scheduled for June 20.