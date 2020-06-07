The chaotic incident happened in the studios of Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

During an interview, Mrs. Opoku Boateng, who is Deputy CEO of the Middle Belt Development Authority, said some persons were sabotaging the redevelopment of Nkawkaw Sports Stadium.

This was after she had earlier claimed that a sum of “Gh¢2 million has been approved for the project.

READ ALSO: Ernesto Yeboah granted bail after #BlackLivesMatter vigil

MP for Nkawkaw, Eric Kwakye Darfour

Her claims were, however, refuted by the Nkawkaw Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Andy Ameyaw.

Speaking on the subject during a live interview with Agoo FM, Mrs. Opoku Boateng stood by her claims, saying that the stadium project is delaying due to sabotage by some selfish individuals.

Her claims did not sit well with the incumbent MP, who stormed the radio station with two henchmen in an attempt to force his way into the studio.

Mr. Kwakye Darfour, who is the MP for Nkawkaw also doubles as the Eastern Regional Minister.

Explaining how the heated incident unfolded, producer of the show Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor said: “The regional Minister also walked in wanting to be given the opportunity to speak on the radio. I approached to welcome him at the reception whiles they wanted to force their way into the studio.

“The scene wasn’t nice, I led them to the marketing department to offer them a seat but he refused to sit insisting that we should give him the opportunity to go to the studio."

He added in an interview with Starr FM: “The MP doesn’t understand why the woman said some people are sabotaging the process so she wants her to mention a name. But the temperature was not right for us to allow him to go to the studio. The MP was angry.”

Aside from Eric Kwakye Darfour and Joyce Opoku Boateng, four other candidates are contesting to become the NPP’s Parliamentary candidate in the Nkawkaw constituency.