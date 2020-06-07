The activist was released on Sunday afternoon after spending last night in custody at the Accra Central Police Station.

Mr. Yeboah was arrested yesterday after he and other members gathered at the Black Stars Square to hold a Black Lives Matter vigil.

This was after a joint team of police and military personnel stormed the venue to disrupt the vigil.

Following a series of verbal exchanges, the Police arrested Mr. Yeboah insisting the protest was unauthorised.

The organisers of the vigil, however, produced evidence indicating they notified the police in line with the Public Order Act.

Speaking after being released, Mr. Yeboah said he is not afraid of handcuffs and is more determined to drum home the message of freedom.

“The handcuffs are off. But as I keep saying, do not be afraid of the handcuff. It is with the handcuff that we will seek our freedom,” he said in a video.

“It is with the handcuff that Africa shall unite. It is with the handcuff that we shall access economic freedom in our lifetime.”

Despite being granted bail, Mr. Yeboah could face charges from the police in the coming days.