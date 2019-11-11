They claim the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led government are not being truthful to Ghanaians on the real state of the economy.

Speaking at a pre-budget roundtable discussion, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, cautioned Ken Ofori-Atta to avoid putting out similar figures as he presents the 2020 budget come Wednesday.

“We know that the Finance Minister is preparing to come to Parliament with some mashed potatoes tomorrow…mashed potatoes of massaged numbers.

“There are many happenings in the country including numbers that are being hidden, from dollars, from the IMF, from the Ghanaian public which would allow him to have cooked numbers in order to justify what deficit he wants to sell to the Ghanaian people.”

Former President John Mahama in October 2019, also claimed government was hiding the real deficit of the country from Ghanaians.

MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu,

According to him, the Finance minister is bypassing the GIFMIS platform to make payments just so Ghanaians do not get to know the true state of affairs.

“There are many things that are going on; the economy is painted as being very rosy, various figures are being thrown about just to show that the economy is doing better but there are a lot of things the government is hiding from you.