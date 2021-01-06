According to him, any attempt to threaten MPs carrying out their constitutional duties constitutes contempt of Parliament.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Ablakwa said legislators must be allowed to freely go about their duties without any intimidation.

MP for North Tongu constituency, Okudzeto Ablakwa

“Parliament as the bastion of democratic freedoms must at all times reflect what is beautiful about representative democracy devoid of ugly intimidation by threat of force which is the hallmark of tyrants and dictators,” he wrote.

“Let those few service commanders impetuously pursuing misguided instructions be informed that per the Standing Orders of Parliament they are in contempt of Parliament and shall be in even more trouble if they attempt to arrest or molest any Member of Parliament as we carry out our legitimate constitutional duties.”

He was reacting to the deployment of 6,000 security personnel for the swearing-in ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The President-elect and his Vice President-elect will be sworn in on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in Parliament.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service said the security personnel that will be deployed for protection will include its officers and others from the Ghana Armed Forces and allied agencies.

However, Mr. Ablakwa warned that the deployed security personnel will be in trouble if they attempt to molest any MP.

“The people of Ghana including my beloved constituents of North Tongu did not vote for cowards. We refuse to be intimidated and we are determined to stand up against this affront to the dignity of Parliament and the good people we represent.

“That said, let us all be mindful of the erosion of our hitherto sterling democratic credentials and the terrible precedents being set today.

“True democrats seek refuge in the legitimacy offered by the masses and not in the deceptive protection offered by guns and armoured vehicles,” the legislator added.