The OMO MOMents campaign as its being affectionately called, sought to bring to light and herald the unique bond that exists between mother and her child. The campaign narrative, was birthed from the rationale that suggests that a child’s first touch of love will always be from a mother; it’s those same hands that hold you, bath you, cook for you and washes your clothes—and, they’re hands no child will ever forget as long as they live!

The campaign was deployed across both digital and extended offline as a school activation. On digital, the brand circulated an emotional video, which had blindfolded children trying to identify their mothers from her touch. And this story both brought tears and reiterated the powerful mother-child bond like never before.

Offline, the brand visited six (6) schools in Accra to reward some kids who shared creative essays in our ‘A poem for Mom’, essay competition. Interestingly, the common theme running through all the essays was that ‘A mother is a person who cares for you. So, OMO as a brand that focuses on mother’s also believes that when you care for a mother, her child is also cared for!

OMO strongly endorses this mantra so much so that it decided to create a special MOM pack to wish all Mothers a Happy Mothers Day!