The mass failure of the law students came to light after the results were posted on the school’s notice board.

The entrance exam was in two parts; students had to deal with two written questions before tackling the objectives.

Earlier this year, the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo warmed that the mass production of lawyers will not happen under her watch.

“Those of you lawyers and those of you lecturers who are busy advocating free scale, mass admissions into the professional law course, and mass production of lawyers, be careful what you wish for,” she said.

Addressing the Bench, Bar and Faculty Conference, she warned that “just like you can’t mass-produce doctors and surgeons, Ghanaians must not have mass-produced lawyers imposed on them.”

“So long as I have anything to do with it, it won’t happen,” the Chief Justice further stressed.

This is the second year running that the law school has seen a mass failure of students, following a similar outcome year.

Over 280 students who partook in last year’s professional law school exams reportedly repeated the entire programme.

A total of 284 students failed in the professional law exams, while 177 students were made to resit after they were referred in various papers.