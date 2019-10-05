COP Oppong Boanuh has been acting as the boss of the police hierarchy since the retirement of David Asante Apeatu earlier this year.

His confirmation suggests he will be given another contract extension to serve as a substantive IGP.

It will be recalled that he was given a one-year contract extension when he served as the Deputy IGP.

James Oppong-Boanuh is an alumnus of the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law. He was called to the Bar and enrolled as a member of the Ghana Bar Association in 1984.

Two years (1986-1988) before he started his career with the Ghana Police Service in 1988, he worked as the Legal Officer at the Legal Department of the Agricultural Development Bank in Accra.

He did two years at the Ghana Police Training School and the Ghana Police Academy which included fieldwork at the Accra Central Police Division, graduating in 1990.

During his time with the Ghana Police Service, he has held several command and staff positions including Chief Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police (1990-1996); Director-General/Welfare, Director-General/Human Resources; Regional Commander, Director-General/Legal and Prosecutions and Deputy IGP.

Between 1996-2000, James Oppong-Boanuh was the Senior Legal Officer at the National Police Headquarters where he advised the Ghana Police Administration on matters of law on both criminal and civil. He directed and supervised investigations by giving legal advice on case files at both investigations and prosecutions level.