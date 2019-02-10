Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong told Accra-based Asempa FM that Ghana could plunge into chaos if vigilante groups associated with the political parties are not disbanded, following from the shooting incident at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Last week, armed men clothed in National Security apparel stormed the residence of the NDC candidate, Delali Kwesi Brempong and allegedly attacked supporters of the opposition.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme last Friday, Rev. Opuni-Frimpong expressed disappointment in the government for allowing such hoodlums to engage in illegality.

He revealed that, these same masked men were deployed to the funeral of late MP, Emmanuel Kyerematen Agyarko and brandished guns in the full glare of the public.

He blamed the NDC and NPP for giving legitimacy to such hoodlums to perpetrate violence during elections.

“Both President Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama are beneficiaries of the action of such group but ahead of 2020 elections, they must allow Ghana’s democracy to work” he bemoaned.

Rev. Opuni-Frimpong threatened he will initiate #OPERATIONSTAYINDOORS during the elections if such groups are allowed to operate till 2020.