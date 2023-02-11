ADVERTISEMENT
OSP arrests four persons for failing to declare sources of income

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Four persons have been arrested and charged by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng over failure to comply and declare their sources of income in contravention of regulation 20 of LI2374.

OSP arrest four persons
OSP arrest four persons

The accused are suspects under investigation in respect of corruption-related offenses.

A tweet by the Office of the Special Prosecutor disclosed that Mr. Siedu works with the National Insurance Commission while James works with the Office of the Vice President as an administrator.

John and Peter, according to the OSP are senior Officers with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The four, Issah Seidu, James Keck Osei, John Abban, and Peter Archibald Hyde are due to appear before the High Court (Criminal Division) in Accra on Monday, 13 February 2023.

