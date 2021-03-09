According to the Director-General of the health authority, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the figure was likely to go up to 300,000 since there are some data entry challenges and that about a third of the number is still being entered.

Speaking to the media at a press conference at Peduase on Monday, March 8, 2021, he said "as of 7th March, a total of over 202,252 persons have been vaccinated. This is the one that has been ticked electronically."

"Greater Accra alone has vaccinated about 128,088 but they have about 58,000 people they have vaccinated which are yet to be entered. Because they are yet to be entered because we are reporting from the electronic platform that is why it is so," he added.

He stated that "Ashanti would have about the third of the numbers to be entered. The largest number vaccinated so far are the over 60’s which currently stands at about 51,000 plus, followed by health workers 47,000. And then we have persons with underlying health conditions being the third with about 31,000."

Ghana on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, took delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield) and the COVID-19 vaccination started in Ghana on March 2, 2021.

It made Ghana the first country to receive the vaccine from the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX), which has 92 beneficiary countries signed on to it, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The AstraZeneca boss said: "This delivery is the first of many shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine expected over the coming weeks and months via COVAX that will take us closer to ensuring broad and equitable access."