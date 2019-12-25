According to the Director of Operations and Programmes at the MTTD Supt. Dr Sasu-Mensah the increase in fatalities accidents on our roads can be attributed to indiscipline by road users.

He noted that this year’s figures exceeds 2018 figures.

“During the celebration of Christmas festivities, we always realize that accidents are on the upsurge and this attributable to a whole lot of factors. It is an interface between the one who is using the vehicle, the vehicle and the environment. There are so many causal factors."

"But from January to November 2019, we have recorded about 12,502 cases of road traffic accident throughout the country,” Supt. Dr Sasu-Mensah told Joy News in an interview.