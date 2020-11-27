According to him, the Ministry of Health (MoH) with the support of the government received financial clearance to recruit more nurses to augment the national numbers.

He said the government has also fixed the economic mess left by the Mahama-led administration and has created two million jobs.

He made this known at a presentation on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the University of Ghana in Accra, and said: "I am aware you need no reminders of the dire economic conditions at the time we came into office.

"You lived and breathed it and bore the human cost of the economic mismanagement that was visited upon us by the Mahama-led NDC government."

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

"It was clear that the Mahama-led NDC government had lost its way, failed Ghanaians, and did not have any idea how to get us out of the ditch it has driven us into," he added.

In 2020, the Ministry of Health said 54,892 professionals in the health service delivery value chain will be employed by the close of the year.

Out of that number, 18,173 are diploma and degree nurses.