Owusu Bempah granted GHS 200,000 bail

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries has been in custody since last Sunday and was remanded on Monday for an assault on fellow preacher Nana Agradaa.

He was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 14, 2021. In a statement by the church on his arrest, they called on all the followers to trust in the lord.

“The Church, Glorious Word Power Ministries International wishes to inform the General Public that our General Overseer Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah has been remanded in police custody to appear before court on 20th September 2021.

“The Church confirms that there was an altercation outside of the church premises on Sunday 12th September 2021 that got one of our Junior Pastors manhandled and arrested by some unidentified men. The manner of arrest generated a scuffle that attracted people in the neighbourhood and the church to the scene.”

“The gunshots by the then unidentified men and the call for help from the neighbourhood caught the attention of Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah who halted his ministration at church and moved out to the scene to get details of what was happening.”

“Upon being informed that one of his junior pastors had been arrested, he followed up to the Dansoman Police Station and was later informed that he (Junior Pastor) had been taken to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, where Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah proceeded to. Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah upon reaching the Greater Accra Regional Police Command was detained around 1:30pm for further investigations,” parts of the statement read.