Parliament passes Shippers’ Authority Bill into law

Evans Annang

Parliament has passed the Ghana Shippers' Authority Bill, 2024, into law following its third reading on Monday, 29th July 2024.

Minister of Transport
The new law, which updates the 50-year-old NRCD 254 (1974), aims to regulate commercial activities of shippers and address unfair charges at Ghana's sea, air ports, and land borders.

The legislation introduces transparency in port fees, promotes accountability, and positions Ghana as a preferred transit trade channel for neighbouring landlocked countries. It empowers the Ghana Shippers' Authority to adapt to industry trends, protect shippers' interests, and ensure fair pricing.

The Committee on Roads and Transportation's report highlighted the Bill's importance in regulating the shipping and logistics sector, guaranteeing fair pricing, and encouraging local firm participation.

Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah expressed satisfaction with the Bill's passage, noting its potential to enhance the Ghana Shippers' Authority's effectiveness.

Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) CEO Kwesi Baffour Sarpong welcomed the amended law as a significant step forward.

He emphasised a collaborative approach to addressing any arising issues and ensuring fair law enforcement, benefiting Ghana's goal of becoming a regional trade hub. Sarpong also thanked stakeholders for their contributions to the Bill.

CEO of Ghana Shippers Authority
According to the Committee on Roads and Transportation's report on the Bill which was passed into law, one of the fundamental reasons for its successful passage is the need to ensure effective regulation of the shipping and logistics sector to guarantee fair pricing and charges for all stakeholders, especially importers and exporters.

