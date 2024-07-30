Parliament passes Shippers’ Authority Bill into law

The legislation introduces transparency in port fees, promotes accountability, and positions Ghana as a preferred transit trade channel for neighbouring landlocked countries. It empowers the Ghana Shippers' Authority to adapt to industry trends, protect shippers' interests, and ensure fair pricing.

The Committee on Roads and Transportation's report highlighted the Bill's importance in regulating the shipping and logistics sector, guaranteeing fair pricing, and encouraging local firm participation.

Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah expressed satisfaction with the Bill's passage, noting its potential to enhance the Ghana Shippers' Authority's effectiveness.

Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) CEO Kwesi Baffour Sarpong welcomed the amended law as a significant step forward.

He emphasised a collaborative approach to addressing any arising issues and ensuring fair law enforcement, benefiting Ghana's goal of becoming a regional trade hub. Sarpong also thanked stakeholders for their contributions to the Bill.

Empowered by the new law, the Ghana Shippers' Authority will be enabled to better adapt to emerging trends and complexities within the shipping and logistics industry, protect the interests of shippers and shipping service providers, and improve its regulatory oversight of the entire industry.