Parliament passing anti-gay bill will incite violence in Ghana — UNAIDS

UNAIDS in a statement warned that if enacted, it could incite violence, impede access to life-saving services, and undermine fundamental liberties, potentially hindering Ghana's developmental progress.
Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS, has expressed serious concerns about Ghana's approval of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-gay bill.
Byanyima emphasized the adverse impact on the fight against AIDS and overall public health.
The statement highlighted the potential harm that such legislation could cause to individual freedoms and the broader efforts to combat health challenges.
Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 passed the anti-LGBTQ bill.
The bill was finally passed by lawmakers after the various consideration stages have been exhausted.
The bill stipulates that "unnatural carnal knowledge" is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.
As Ghana grapples with discussions surrounding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, it becomes imperative for citizens to understand its implications and significance within the socio-political landscape of the country.
Introduced by a group of lawmakers and supported by various religious and conservative groups, the bill reflects broader societal attitudes towards homosexuality and gender diversity in the country.
