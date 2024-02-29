ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parliament passing anti-gay bill will incite violence in Ghana — UNAIDS

Emmanuel Tornyi

Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS, has expressed serious concerns about Ghana's approval of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-gay bill.

Winnie Byanyima
Winnie Byanyima

UNAIDS in a statement warned that if enacted, it could incite violence, impede access to life-saving services, and undermine fundamental liberties, potentially hindering Ghana's developmental progress.

Recommended articles

Byanyima emphasized the adverse impact on the fight against AIDS and overall public health.

The statement highlighted the potential harm that such legislation could cause to individual freedoms and the broader efforts to combat health challenges.

Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 passed the anti-LGBTQ bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill was finally passed by lawmakers after the various consideration stages have been exhausted.

The bill stipulates that "unnatural carnal knowledge" is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.

As Ghana grapples with discussions surrounding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, it becomes imperative for citizens to understand its implications and significance within the socio-political landscape of the country.

Introduced by a group of lawmakers and supported by various religious and conservative groups, the bill reflects broader societal attitudes towards homosexuality and gender diversity in the country.

UNAIDS statement
UNAIDS statement Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT



Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

(L-R) H.E. Andrew Wilson, Ambassador of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the Republic of Ghana with Honourable Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, M.P., Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

Ghana and Bahamas sign Visa Waiver agreement to ease travel restrictions

Yilo Krobo District Hospital

ECG to cut power to Yilo Krobo District Hospital over GH¢1.3m debt

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare

IGP Dampare is one of the best things God's given Ghana - Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission head

Rev Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

NDC MPs to sue overaged GRA boss for working 2 years without a contract after retirement