The pontoon is said to have developed an engine fault at Ekye Amanfrom in the Kwahu Affram Plains South district.

Passengers were left stranded for hours due to the incident, while canoes and outboard motors were used to get others across the river.

The incident was confirmed by the Spokesperson of the National Cargo Drivers Association, Dickson Agyei Donkor.

According to him, a storm around 4:30 pm on Monday caused the ferry to lose its direction while sailing.

He noted that one of the engines of the ferry broke down about past six months ago but authorities have done very little to repair it.

“The pontoon has two engines. One is already spoilt. We have constantly complained about it,” Mr. Agyei Donkor said, as quoted by Joy News.

“We have reported to the DCE, Yaw Ofori who also led us to the Ministry. There, they called the Volta River Authority and they assured us they would come and repair the other engine.”

Reports suggest another vessel from Akosombo has been dispatched to help transport the stranded passengers.