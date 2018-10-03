Pastors using TV and radio to destroy Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong

news

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has named groups and individuals behind the underdevelopment of the country.

He accused them of impeding the progress of Ghana.

According to him, "There are four institutions that are hindering the progress in Ghana – Politicians, clergy, journalists and chiefs."

He expressed shock at the practice where pastors have taken over the airwaves in the night and giving out 'fake' lotto numbers all in the name of making riches.

READ MORE: I am NPP but suffering - Kennedy Agyapong speaks on cedi depreciation

He revealed that "Religion is impeding progress in this country. If you listen to the radio in the country, pastors are now giving out lotto numbers. Their preaching is all about lotto numbers. Giving two sure and promising that if you stake those numbers you will win big. I have asked that they should be taken off my media networks. The preaching the person is doing is causing more damage than the money he is paying for the airtime."

His comments come at the back of the General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams who said Ghana is in a crisis and needs serious fasting and prayers.

The renowned preacher has therefore declared a 72-hour fasting and prayer to help the country overcome the crisis it’s currently witnessing.

"A powerful prayer is needed for a nation which is in crisis," he told his congregation.

But the maverick politician in reaction to Duncan Williams charged Ghanaians to study the Bible on their own in order not to be deceived and misled by any fake pastor.

"I believe in God but he says he has created us in his own image. He says he has given us everything. If he wants us to be animals he will not create us as superior beings over animals. There is this trend they put fear in church members in order to cheat them…. Pastors frightening us in order to make us kowtow to their whims and caprices. Make us vulnerable to whatever they want to exploit from us.

READ MORE: Kennedy Agyapong and Sam George in near-fight

"It is pathetic to see the number of women in churches…I do not know what they want. The last amount of the poor woman will be given to the pastor to lavish on his family and himself," Kennedy Agyapong said on Adom TV.