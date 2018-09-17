Pulse.com.gh logo
I am NPP but suffering - Kennedy Agyapong speaks on cedi depreciation


Kennedy Agyapong has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government of lying to Ghanaians about the actual percentage of the depreciation.

  • Published:
Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene has joined the debate over the depreciation of the cedi.

He said the cedi is falling because people have lost confidence in the bank and have ended up trading dollars.

He has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government of lying to Ghanaians about the actual percentage of the depreciation.

Earlier, the maverick MP blamed former President John Mahama and the NDC's over the cedi depreciation.

READ MORE: Pounds, euros also struggling against the dollar – Bawumia’s spokesperson

"The cedi which is falling is because people are afraid and are now buying dollars. I don’t want any NDC member to argue about this cedi depreciation because they caused it. They establish banks and then when it dies then they leave to establish another one.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

 

"I expect the NPP to argue the depreciation of the cedi on the lawlessness of the NDC because they caused it," Kennedy Agyapong said on Adom TV.

Bawumia spokesperson on cedi depreciation

The Spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako, has said the assessment of the depreciating cedi should be within the context of other currencies losing value to the dollar.

He said the rate of the cedi's depreciation is much better as a result of government actions, compared to the NDC government.

Dr. Boako insisted that Ghanaians also take into consideration the depreciation of other major currencies.

Agyapong reacts

But the vociferous MP Kennedy Agyapong speaking on Net2 TV stated that the NPP government should be blamed over the depreciation.

"The thing was GH¢4.20p Now, in 18 months since we came, it is 5 cedis. At some places, it is even GH¢5.20! What is he (Dr Boako) talking about? If you look well, 80 pesewas has come to join it. Simple mathematics is 80p over [divided by] GH¢4.20p times [multiplied by] 100 (%), it gives you 19%! So how can Boako say it is 6%?, he said.

READ MORE: We're better cedi managers than NDC - Bawumia

"If we are going to compare performance then it is wrong. It is not going to help… in fact, yesterday I was saying that on Adom TV. It was not good for Boako to come out," Kennedy Agyapong said.

"When we took over power, it was 4.20 cedis to one dollar, today the cedi has depreciated by 80 pesewas, now at 5 cedis.

"Please please, you are not the one even to show me. Chronicle should tell me what business they are doing to talk like that," he fired.

"They should show me where they found cedi to dollar at 4.75 and I will buy 10million dollars. I don’t lie. I am suffering. I am NPP but I speak the truth. I said today, they should show me where they bought it for 4.75 and I will buy 10million dollars now-now," he challenged.

