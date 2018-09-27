Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Kennedy Agyapong and Sam George in near-fight


Controversial StarTimes Deal Kennedy Agyapong and Sam George in near-fight

The Communications Minister disagreed, insisting GIBA has no right to dictate to government on what it should do.

  • Published:
Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has clashed with Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George.

The two loudmouth MPs clashed when they met at the Parliamentary select committeee on Communications to debate the partnership with Chinese-owned StarTimes which will distribute 300 village satellite TVs nationwide.

According to reports, there was a near brawl between Kennedy Agyapong and Sam George but it took the timely intervention of other members of the Committee who were at the meeting to separate.

Sam George play

Sam George

 

READ MORE: Ursula Owusu speaks for the Chinese govt? - Wereko-Brobbey asks

Kennedy Agyapong who doubles as the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Communications was said to have used some words, which Sam George felt was insulting and demanded that, the chairman should withdraw the words and apologise which generated in a heated argument which nearly got physical to the extent that some members at meeting had to restrain the two, to avoid any further clashes.

Background

Last week, the Ministry of Communications announced that it has a partnership with Chinese-owned StarTimes to distribute 300 village satellite TVs nationwide.

The government said the partnership is geared towards bridging the digital divide between the rural and urban areas.

The China-backed digital broadcaster in Africa, StarTimes was presented to the Ghana government as a condition for obtaining a loan from the Chinese Eximbank.

However, the deal has been protested by a section of Ghanaians who believe China is only planning to take over Ghana's digital space.

The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) said "if StarTimes is allowed to control both Ghana’s only digital television infrastructure and the satellite space in the name of digital migration, Ghana would have virtually submitted its broadcast space to Chinese control and content."

READ MORE: Communications Ministry not trustworthy - MFWA explains

play

But the Communications Minister disagreed, insisting GIBA has no right to dictate to government on what it should do.

"Is the independent Broadcasters Association telling us that they should dictate the pace, content of the DTT migration project? I don’t think so and I think that they also see themselves as key stakeholders of the project but not as dictators of the entire project because they are not financing the project and they can’t sit there and dictate what government does in this process. And I will be a little hesitant to think that that is the stance they have taken that because they have said ‘A’, it should be ‘A’ and it shouldn’t be any other process," Ursula Owusu-Ekuful remarked.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Privileges: NDC MP Collins Dauda explains why he was arrested in a 'rambo style' Privileges NDC MP Collins Dauda explains why he was arrested in a 'rambo style'
Confessions: Nana Addo's appointees making my work difficult on corruption fight - Amidu Confessions Nana Addo's appointees making my work difficult on corruption fight - Amidu
Post-mortem: NDC campaign funds in 2016 were diverted - Mahama Post-mortem NDC campaign funds in 2016 were diverted - Mahama
'Poor Economy': Disappointed Nyaho Tamakloe calls on Bawumia to resign as Veep 'Poor Economy' Disappointed Nyaho Tamakloe calls on Bawumia to resign as Veep
Special Prosecutor: 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu Special Prosecutor 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu
Well Again: Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio centre Well Again Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio centre

Recommended Videos

Politics: Bawumia's food items to Wa flood victims expired - NDC Politics Bawumia's food items to Wa flood victims expired - NDC
Politics: Police storm Collins Dauda’s residence to arrest him Politics Police storm Collins Dauda’s residence to arrest him
Politics: We’re in difficult times; Akufo-Addo concedes Politics We’re in difficult times; Akufo-Addo concedes



Top Articles

1 Political Violence IGP orders arrest of NDC MP Collins Daudabullet
2 Accusations NDC smuggled expired products to flood victims - Mustapha...bullet
3 NDC Polls Mahama embarks on four-day tour of Central Regionbullet
4 Reshuffle IGP shakes up Police Servicebullet
5 Video You will reap 100 folds even in the midst of hardship -...bullet
6 Free Economy Ghana ranked among countries with lowest...bullet
7 Harassment AK47-wielding police tormenting Collins Dauda –...bullet
8 Diplomatic Relations Nana Addo addressed the 73rd UN...bullet
9 Deceit NDC rented fake spare parts dealers to humiliate...bullet
10 Well Again Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio centrebullet

Related Articles

Harassment AK47-wielding police tormenting Collins Dauda – Minority
Untold Hardships Cut down on elephant-size government if times are hard - IMANI to Nana Addo
Foreign Aid China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufour
Controversial StarTimes Deal Communications Ministry not trustworthy - MFWA explains
Economic Challenges Ghanaians living in difficulty – Nana Addo admits
Controversial StarTimes Deal It'll be dangerous to mortgage our communication unit to the Chinese - MP
Controversial StarTimes Deal Ursula Owusu speaks for the Chinese govt? - Wereko-Brobbey asks
AIDS Campaign StarTimes partners USAID to help eliminate AIDS in Africa
Ghana-China Relations You can’t dictate to us on StarTimes deal – Govt tells GIBA

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
7 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor...bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

2020 Election I’ll teach NPP 'better governance' when I return – Mahama
Foreign Aid Nana Addo explains Ghana's numerous trade agreements with China
Ghana Politics NDC youth group ask Mahama to declare stance in national executive elections
UN Assignment Nana Addo to address UN General Assembly today
X
Advertisement