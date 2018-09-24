Pulse.com.gh logo
Ursula Owusu speaks for the Chinese govt? - Wereko-Brobbey asks


Controversial StarTimes Deal Ursula Owusu speaks for the Chinese govt? - Wereko-Brobbey asks

Charles Wereko-Brobbey said Ursula Owusu is being more Chinese on the deal than Ghanaian.

  • Published:
Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful play

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Dr Charles Wereko-Brobbey, a suspended member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused Communications Minister Ursula Ekuful Owusu of doing the job for the Chinese government bidding contract at the expense of the Ghanaians' interest.

Last week, the Ministry of Communications announced that it has a partnership with Chinese-owned StarTimes to distribute 300 village satellite TVs nationwide.

The government said the partnership is geared towards bridging the digital divide between the rural and urban areas.

READ MORE: GIBA against free Startimes TV satellites for Ghanaian villages

The China-backed digital broadcaster in Africa, StarTimes was presented to the Ghana government as a condition for obtaining a loan from the Chinese Eximbank.

Dr Charles Wereko-Brobbey play

Dr Charles Wereko-Brobbey

 

However, the deal has been protested by a section of Ghanaians who believe China is only planning to take over Ghana's digital space.

The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) said "if StarTimes is allowed to control both Ghana’s only digital television infrastructure and the satellite space in the name of digital migration, Ghana would have virtually submitted its broadcast space to Chinese control and content."

But the Communications Minister disagreed, insisting GIBA has no right to dictate to government on what it should do.

"Is the independent Broadcasters Association telling us that they should dictate the pace, content of the DTT migration project? I don’t think so and I think that they also see themselves as key stakeholders of the project but not as dictators of the entire project because they are not financing the project and they can’t sit there and dictate what government does in this process. And I will be a little hesitant to think that that is the stance they have taken that because they have said ‘A’, it should be ‘A’ and it shouldn’t be any other process," Ursula Owusu-Ekuful remarked.

play

 

READ MORE: You can’t dictate to us on StarTimes deal – Govt tells GIBA

However, the suspended member of the NPP said Ursula Owusu is being more Chinese on the deal than Ghanaian.

In a Facebook post, he wrote "The Minister of Communications is SPEAKING 4 THE CHINESE GOVT Not The PEOPLE OF GHANA #InOurNAMEE?

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Politics

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day Today remains Founder's Day- Mahama maintains
Founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike
Contempt None of the MPs in Parliament is sensible - Odike
Leader and founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga
Hard Times Ghanaians are suffering and crying - Hassan Ayariga tells Nana Addo
I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga
Return Mahama will be back as President in 2020 - Islamic Cleric
