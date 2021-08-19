According to the Sefwi-Waiwso District Manager of the ECG, Martin Kofi Gyan, more than 500 houses in the community were taken off the national grid due to their refusal to pay for the electricity consumed.
Pay 10 percent of debt before reconnection — ECG to Asawinso residents
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has asked residents of Asawinso of the Sefwi-Wiawso District office to pay 10 percent of the debt owed to the company before reconnection.
He said the decision to reconnect the residents to the national grid was taken at a meeting between the Bibiani- Anhwiaso- Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive, Alfred Amoah, representatives from the Anwhiaso traditional council, the Regional Minister, chiefs and elders from Asawinso, and officials from the ECG.
He, therefore, charged the residents to comply with the directive to enable them to get electricity back in their homes.
During the meeting with the Assemblymen, some of the residents agreed to pay what was agreed on while others vowed not to pay since the amount was high.
Frank Nelson Ackah, Assembly Member for Asawinso A electoral area, however, appealed to the Central government to involve the Public Utility Regulatory Commission(PURC) to investigate the matter to ascertain whether residents consumed powers to that amount.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh