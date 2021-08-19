RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Pay 10 percent of debt before reconnection — ECG to Asawinso residents

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has asked residents of Asawinso of the Sefwi-Wiawso District office to pay 10 percent of the debt owed to the company before reconnection.

Dumsor
Dumsor

According to the Sefwi-Waiwso District Manager of the ECG, Martin Kofi Gyan, more than 500 houses in the community were taken off the national grid due to their refusal to pay for the electricity consumed.

Recommended articles

He said the decision to reconnect the residents to the national grid was taken at a meeting between the Bibiani- Anhwiaso- Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive, Alfred Amoah, representatives from the Anwhiaso traditional council, the Regional Minister, chiefs and elders from Asawinso, and officials from the ECG.

ECG
ECG Pulse Ghana

He, therefore, charged the residents to comply with the directive to enable them to get electricity back in their homes.

During the meeting with the Assemblymen, some of the residents agreed to pay what was agreed on while others vowed not to pay since the amount was high.

Frank Nelson Ackah, Assembly Member for Asawinso A electoral area, however, appealed to the Central government to involve the Public Utility Regulatory Commission(PURC) to investigate the matter to ascertain whether residents consumed powers to that amount.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Universities Strike: Court fines UTAG GH¢ 3,000 for wasting its time

Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't

Landlord can't give 3-month grace period before evicting you; “It’s not in our laws” - Rent Control Department

Landlord can't give 3-month grace period before evicting you; “It’s not in our laws” - Rent Control Department

Anglican Church Reverend Father sacked for kissing students

Anglican Priest kissing students

We killed a pregnant woman first - Alleged Kasoa teenage murderers confess

The accused persons